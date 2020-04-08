‘Zoom-over,’ a new way of celebrating Passover

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Jewish holiday, Passover, starts Wednesday. The week-long holiday usually brings people together, but is now difficult in light of social distancing.

Rabbi David Zaslow of Havurah Synagogue says many synagogues around the country are turning toward Zoom. Some across the country are even calling it ‘Zoom-over.’

Havurah Synagogue will take part in the spiritual Seder, the ritual service and dinner over a video call.

“The amazing thing about technology today, the blessing of this miracle is whether we Skype or FaceTime or come together on Zoom we can still create community together, this virtual community,” said Rabbi David.

The holiday celebrates the liberation of Jews when they were enslaved in Egypt. Rabbi David says the story of Passover can touch people of any faith.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.