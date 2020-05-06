‘Zoom Bombing’ affects SOU, other universities online



ASHLAND, Ore.– Southern Oregon University is warning students and teachers about hacks occurring during Zoom calls.

It’s been dubbed “Zoom Bombing” and schools and even businesses across the country have been affected. At SOU, several incidents occurred where calls were hacked and graphic images were uploaded.

“So many organizations like ours transitioned so quickly to this technology. The technology is sound it’s just that everybody moved to it so quickly that not all the safeguards were in place,” said SOU spokesperson Joe Mosely.

The university says it’s working with Zoom to fix the bugs and ensure hacks don’t happen again.

Zoom has also released a list of safety tips to help keep your calls safe.

