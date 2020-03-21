Yreka residents react to stay-at-home order



YREKA, Calif. — California’s statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order took effect Friday.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Thursday night after receiving bleak assessment about coronavirus numbers. The state projects more than half of the state’s 40 million residents will come down with coronavirus in the next eight weeks.

“I didn’t know what to think about it,” said Yreka resident Robert Grant, “because I’ve never experienced this before.”

“[I thought] it was excessive but then at the same time it made me think wait, is there more that we’re not understanding.”

In Yreka Friday, the residents we spoke with had mixed reaction and many weren’t stocking up just yet. “I hope I don’t have to,” Grant said, “but if I have to then I probably will, but I don’t think I have to yet.”

“Once I got here I calmed down,” resident Katie Black said, “cause it’s not bad.” “There is plenty of food on the shelves,” said friend Shea King.

“I think that it is a serious situation,” King said. “I feel like they are trying to attack it the best that they’ve researched.”

Californians are still allowed to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, getting outside to exercise or take a walk is also okay.

The order means that only essential services will remain open.

This includes:

Gas stations

Banks

Laundromats

Food services like- grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Pharmacies

Law enforcement

Offices that provide government programs, and essential state & local government functions.

