Youth shelter taking advantage of greenhouse donation



Medford, Ore — A local youth shelter is making the most of these trying times with the help of a surprise donation.

Hearts with a Mission just received a greenhouse from one of it’s newest donors Kathryn Mosley.

The greenhouse shipped in pieces so the shelter is using the opportunity as a group project for the homeless youth they serve.

It’s also an excuse to get outside and enjoy the weather while staying safe.

“We’re looking for all kinds of things to do to not be sitting watching TV all day anything to get outside, anything to get the group together doing project together, all good positive things,” said Lance Howitt, a Life Coach at Hearts with a Mission.

The plan is to finish the greenhouse this week. With in-person public school classes cancelled for the year, the project also provides an elective for the youth.

The donor included $500 to fill the greenhouse with plants.

