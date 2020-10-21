Youth 71Five Ministries receives large grant, funds will help finish construction on youth vocational center



MEDFORD, Ore. — Youth 71Five Ministries is getting nearly 300,000 dollars to help finish construction on its vocational and transitional housing center.

The ‘M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’ awarded $290,000 to the ministry in Medford. The development director for Youth 71Five Ministries says the funds will help build a 1.5 million dollar project that will benefit 1,200 kids who use the ministry’s programs.

“The construction project will include vocational training bays for automotive small engine repair, welding, sheet metal fabrication, construction, wood-working,” said development director for Youth 71Five Ministries, Sharre Whitson.

Whitson says the vocational youth center has been in the works for the last 2 years and is expected to be completed by January of 2021.

The ‘M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’ awarded over 3 million dollars to non-profits across the state, including $168,000 to Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy Center in Klamath Falls.

