Young woman from Sisters killed in Josephine County crash



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Central Oregon woman was killed in a Josephine County crash early Wednesday morning.

Oregon State Police said just after 12:00 a.m. on September 23, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 199/Redwood Highway about four miles north of Selma.

Investigators said they believe 18-year-old Rianna McGonagle of Sisters was driving southbound when the Chevy Malibu she was driving veered off the road and hit a tree. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the incident was released.

