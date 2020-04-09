Woman reunited with class ring after a dozen years



MEDFORD, Ore. — A woman is about to be reunited with her high school class ring, after being without it for a dozen years.

“I thought it was gone forever.”

Barbara Foster graduated from Crater High School in 1983.

She lost her class ring around 2008, but had no idea where.

“My youngest daughter wanted to wear it, I’m not sure why, I was letting her wear it and when she was done with it I put it into my coat pocket and I think it must’ve fallen out,” said Foster.

Last week, a post on Facebook about a Crater class ring being discovered was shared over 30,000 times.

People sent her messages about the ring, but she didn’t realize they meant the class ring that she’d lost several years before.

“I didn’t know really what they were talking about until I saw the post, and then I saw my ring, it even has the little bend in it,” Foster added.

It was discovered by Michelangelo Ramsey of Chico, California.

He bought a 1968 Chevelle from the Brookings area, that once belonged to Barbara and her husband.

“It was in the backseat after I pulled it out, it was underneath sitting there on the floorband,” said Ramsey.

He says he’s driven the car for the past decade.

“It’s been a process, I’ve just started actually tearing apart the inside of the car, so I figured it’s probably time to restore it,” he added.

He and his mom put the ring on social media in hopes of finding the owner.

They had some good information to work with: the initials ‘BKG’, the graduation year and the school name – they just needed a little help.

Within 2 days, Barbara Foster came forward and claimed it.

“I’m thrilled, I can’t wait to see that again, I’m sure my finger is much bigger than that ring is now,” Foster said.

The ring is being sent in the mail from California and is expected to return to foster this week.

