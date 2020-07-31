Woman rescued from Gold Hill rapids

GOLD HILL. Ore. – A kayaker was rescued by firefighters Thursday in Gold Hill after she couldn’t handle the strong rapids.

Fire District 3 responded to the water rescue call near John Day Drive in Gold Hill Thursday afternoon. When first responders arrived they say the woman was pinned against a rock after she fell out of her kayak. Her partner had already swam to safety.

“They were unfamiliar with the river- the part of the river they were using. They were using the wrong equipment and that got them into some trouble,” said Will Clelland, Acting Battalion Chief of Fire District 3.

Firefighters say they’re fine, but want to remind everyone to wear a life jacket and to be familiar with where you’re going.

