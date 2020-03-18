Woman dies at Lane Co. hospital, tests positive for COVID-19 after death



SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A woman who recently died at a Springfield hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lane County Public Health officials.

The county said the woman was in her 60s and having heart problems on March 14. She was brought to RiverBend Hospital and died later that day. After her death, she was tested for coronavirus, which came back positive Tuesday night, according to the county.

County officials said while the positive test is concerning, the medical examiner’s office will determine her official cause of death.

If confirmed it would be the second death related to coronavirus in Oregon, the first announced on Saturday.

