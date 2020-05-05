Woman arrested for embezzling over $160k from Western Auto Sales



MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman has been arrested for stealing so much money from a local business, it was forced to shut down.

In November of 2019, Western Auto Sales suddenly closed. At the time, the family that owned the business said they couldn’t comment and police said they were investigating an employee.

On the morning of May 5, 2020, police arrested Notja Busnardo, Western Auto Sales’ former bookkeeper.

According to investigators, Busnardo is accused of embezzling money from the business for over a year. In total, $161,434 was stolen, which forced the business to shut down.

Busnardo, who also goes by Brower, was charged with aggravated theft, aggravated identity theft, and forgery.

None of the stolen money was recovered.

