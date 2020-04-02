Wildlife Safari uses social media to teach about animals



WINSTON, Ore — The Wildlife Safari in Winston is using social media to teach about their animals.

Wildlife Safari is doing facebook live videos every morning at 11 featuring different animals at their park from bears to cheetahs.

People of all ages are able to interact by asking questions for staff. The staff is also thinking about posting other educational content.

“We’ll maybe put a camera on an animal and do an ethogram so we get to study their behavior and just some resources as well for home schoolers as well as just parents who are going stir crazy,” Leila Goulet, Education Director, said.

The Wildlife Safari drive through is still open to visitors though other parts of the park are closed.

