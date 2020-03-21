Wildlife Safari announces closure due to planned stay at home order

WINSTON, Ore. – Wildlife Safari, home to 500 animals, is planning to close. The safari park’s Marketing Director Jacob Schlueter sent out an announcement on the matter late Friday, shortly after Oregon’s Governor announced plans for a Stay at Home order.

Schlueter stated that the Winston park will close, as the Governor requests citizens to remain at home in another step to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

More information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.