WHITE CITY, Ore. – Cinemark Movies 6 in White City is closed for good.

The company confirmed the news Thursday after weeks of silence. It says the location’s lease is nearly expired.

Cinemark said, “The closure is a normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theatre fleet.”

We asked if this meant anything else for other locations in our region. The company did not respond.

