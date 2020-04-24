Weekly unemployment claims in Oregon lowest in past month



SALEM, ORE. — The number of Oregonians who have filed for unemployment continues to rise but it appears to be doing so at a *slower pace.

The Oregon Employment Department says 36,700 people filed for benefits last week.

While that number is high, it is the lowest amount of people who have filed jobless claims in a week period in the past month.

Over the past 5 weeks, 333,770 Oregonians have filed claims.

Nationwide, 4.4 million Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week.

