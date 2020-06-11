Volunteers needed for Meals On Wheels



Medford, Ore — One non-profit is changing the way they serve the most vulnerable in our community, and they need your help.

Meals on Wheels used to deliver hot meals to seniors 5 days a week, but because of health restrictions ‘Food & Friends’ which runs the program can’t deliver to every senior in their program.

So they’re serving meals ‘to go’ for seniors 60 years and older at two locations in Jackson and Josephine counties and that means they need volunteers.

“We do need more volunteers, we always need volunteers, I know in Josephine County they could use volunteers, in Grants Pass and Cave Junction, I need volunteers here in Jackson county, in Medford, Central Point and Rogue River,” said Jon Pfefferle

The program is also sending emergency meals to seniors who can’t make it to the “to-go” sites with a week’s worth of food.

If you’d like to volunteer or want more information about the program, visit their website at RVCOG.ORG

