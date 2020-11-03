Visits at long-term care to resume



SALEM, Ore. — Some long term care facilities can begin limited, indoor visitation starting today.

The Department of Human Services says, residents at qualifying licensed nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities can have up to two visitors in an approved area.

To qualify, a facility must have no suspected or current COVID-19 cases, follow visitation requirements, and be in a community with a low or medium rate of exposure.

According to some southern Oregon facilities, the news has lifted morale for residents.

