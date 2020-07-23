Visitors now allowed at long-term care facilities





MEDFORD, Ore. — Visitors are now allowed at long-term care facilities, but with strict restrictions.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking facilities to develop a plan for outdoor visitation.

The Rogue Valley Manor says plans for each of its three facilities have been approved by the state.

“I think the biggest tragedy of this situation is folks living in licensed care facilities that haven’t been able to be with their loved ones for over three months now, so we’re really thankful that the governor has allowed for these visitors to start occurring,” said Melissa Preston, health services administrator for the Rogue Valley Manor.

Preston says residents will be allowed only two visitors at a time, all visitors will have to wear masks, and there will be no touching allowed.

If you have loved ones at the Rogue Valley Manor, you’ll be able to visit them again as soon as Friday.

