Virus that causes COVID-19 detected in local wastewater



MEDFORD, Ore. – The virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater in three Southern Oregon cities.

To better understand where COVID-19 is spreading, the Oregon Health Authority started collecting samples of sewage in small and medium-sized communities throughout the state. The monitoring is reportedly the most useful early warning system for COVID-19.

According to OHA, SARS-CoV-2 was detected in sewage in Medford, Ashland, and Klamath Falls. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

OHA said monitoring may detect clinical cases before they appear, but it’s not possible to accurately detect the number of people infected based on wastewater data alone.

“Oregonians should not change their behavior based on wastewater information,” OHA said. “All Oregonians should continue to wear a face covering, avoid gatherings and stay six feet away from people outside their household.”

To view a map of Oregon’s SARS-CoV2 wastewater monitoring, visit https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsSARS-CoV-2WastewaterMonitoring/WastewaterDashboard

