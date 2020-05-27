Video of Clackamas County pursuit released

RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KGW) – We are getting a look at a wild pursuit in Oregon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam video of the chase.

It happened April 6 after deputies were tipped off about two men breaking into a cabin.

Authorities arrived on scene and came nose-to-nose with the two suspects in a Subaru, then one deputy exited his vehicle and approached the suspects but they went in reverse and fled the scene.

The suspects later bailed from their vehicle and ran to a nearby highway.

It took a K-9 unit about an hour to find both men, 29-year-old Aaron Neace and 27-year-old Clayton Neace. They were both arrested once tracked down.

Deputies found a pellet gun, meth, and stolen items in the suspects’ vehicle they both have pleaded guilty.

Aaron Neace was sentenced to 80 months in state prison and Clayton Neace got a 29-month sentence.

