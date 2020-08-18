USPS changes suspended



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The postmaster general suspended changes to the United States Postal Service to avoid “even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

The USPS will delay any policy or operational changes until after the November presidential election, acting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday.

Critics claim the long-time Republican donor was hindering the agency’s ability to accommodate an expected surge in mail-in voting, which he denied.

DeJoy said Post Office hours would not change, mail processing equipment and blue mailboxes would not be removed, all mail processing facilities would remain open and the Postal Service would again allow overtime to be “approved as needed.”

The announcement comes as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, both Democrats, shared their intention to file lawsuits against the postmaster general over his policy changes. At least 18 states are involved in the lawsuits.

When asked by reporters about Tuesday’s announcement, both men said their lawsuits would proceed.

