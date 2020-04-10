Use caution when wearing gloves to prevent spread of Covid-19



MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health is recommending the public wear masks to prevent the spread of covid-19 or coronavirus, but what about gloves?

County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says medical gloves are not being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control at this time.

He says wearing gloves does not provide complete protection against catching the virus and they should never be a substitute for washing your hands.

“Some people think it’s magic. You put the gloves on and could touch whatever you want and keep the gloves on for an hour or a half an hour,” said Dr. Shames. “It doesn’t work that way, the gloves are really a lot like your hands.”

Dr. Shames says he, personally, doesn’t see much purpose for wearing gloves to prevent spread of the disease.

But if you do choose to wear them, make sure you frequently wash your hands and practice physical and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.