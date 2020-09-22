University offers dorms to fire victims



ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is doing its part to give back to victims of the Almeda Fire.

One of the ways the university is giving back is by setting up a wildfire relief fund for students affected. Students are told to fill out an internal report with the university, in order to get help.

It is also offering one of its dorms for displaced community members in need of shelter.

“It’s accessed separately the residents halls that are used by students so it’s totally self contained,” said Joe Mosley, Director of Communications and Media Relations.

The school says the displaced guests will be separated from on-campus students. This will help minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout the university.

For people wanting shelter from SOU contact the Housing Dept. at 541.552.6371 and housing@sou.edu. They can also walk onto the SOU Campus, Greenspring Office for more information. Click HERE to donate to SOU’s Wildfire Response Fund.

