United Together – Virtual fundraiser to benefit fire victims in Southern Oregon, Live on Oct. 21st starting at 7pm

Rogue Valley broadcasters join local musicians for one-of-a-kind fundraiser event for victims of the Almeda and Obenchain fires

Chart-Topping Rogue Valley Musicians Headline United Together Fundraiser!

“United Together” is a multimedia virtual fundraiser that features unique performances by a stellar line-up of local artists coming home and coming together to benefit local fire victims.

This live stream will be on Wednesday, October 21, beginning at 7pm, on KOBI5.com and the KOBI-TV NBC5 Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kobitv/, with live stream simulcast on KYVL-The Valley 106.3 FM https://thevalley.fm/

All proceeds will benefit the United Way Fire Fund which is focused on recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of these devastating fires. Dee Anne Everson, Executive Director of the United Way of Jackson County, said “United Way of Jackson County has been humbled and honored by the support of Fire Relief Fund. And now, renowned musicians are coming together, in a year of great stress already, to raise money to help our community. The recovery and rebuilding from the fires is going to take all of us. Listen, sing along, dance, and please give. 100% of the funds will stay right here in Jackson County to help those impacted by the Almeda and Obenchain Fires.”

Donations can be made online at http://www.unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/give/ or by texting FIREFUND to 26989.

The musical guests are:

The Rogue Suspects Motown and Soul Revue – Featuring Shae Céline, Jennifer Davis, Jade Chavis, Bishop Mayfield, Greg Frederick, Don Harris, Dirk Price, and David Bolen. http://www.roguesuspects.com/

L.E.F.T. – Five of Southern Oregon’s most accomplished and creative players. Featuring Bret Levick, Bob Evoniuk, Greg Frederick, Matt Terreri, and Don Harris. http://bretlevick.com/music/left.html

Jeff Pevar – Jeff is a guitarist, composer, producer, performer and multi-instrumentalist who has performed with a who’s who list of artists including David Crosby, Bette Midler, Joe Cocker, and more. https://pevar.com/

Petty Thievery – A band of veteran musicians who have joined together to honor the music of Tom Petty. The band is Bret Levick, Alice DiMicele, Gene Black, Matthew Kriemelman, Nick Kirby, and Mark Thomas. https://www.pettythievery.com/home

Phoenix Sigalove – Singer, songwriter, storyteller, warrior for peace, and local culinary creator.

Craig Chaquico – Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, and producer whose career spans from Jefferson Starship to becoming a Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz solo artist. https://craigchaquico.com/

“United Together” is sponsored by the United Way of Jackson County, KYVL-The Valley 106.5, KMVU Fox 26, The Hivve, and KOBI-TV NBC5.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.