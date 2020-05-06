U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician honored for life-saving efforts



NORTH BEND, Ore. — An aviation survival technician in the U.S. Coast Guard in North Bend received an award for saving the life of a fellow crew member.

Back in October, a flight mechanic began convulsing and became unresponsive. Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class Chad Morris says he jumped into action and used a defibrillator to shock him.

“Initially you’re kind of nervous. You’re like ‘okay am I making the right decision? His life is dependent on my decisions,’” Morris said.

Coast Guard, Seal Rock Fire Department, Newport Fire Department, Pacific West Ambulance and LifeFlight all assisted. The flight mechanic was transported to OHSU for further care.

In a press release, sector North Bend’s flight surgeon said Morris is a big reason the flight mechanic was brought back to life.

Morris was given the ‘Meritorious Service Medal’ on Monday.

