Two people hospitalized after Roseburg house fire



ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg home was destroyed in a fire late Sunday night.

The Roseburg Fire Department said just before midnight on April 12, a home in the 2400 block of West Jay Avenue caught fire.

The five people who lived inside the home were able to escape the flames, but two of them needed to be hospitalized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Roseburg firefighters took opportunity to remind everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms in every room of their house.

