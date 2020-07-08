Trump threatens to pull funding if schools don’t reopen



(NBC News) – With coronavirus cases surging in hotspots around the nation and many hospitals at or near capacity, health officials are urging Americans to follow safety precautions to stop the spread.

At the same time, a different message is coming from the White House.

“We believe the takeaway from this for every American, particularly in those states that are impacted, is keep doing what you’re doing,” Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday.

The Trump administration is continuing its pressure campaign to reopen schools.

The White House is planning to issue its own reopening guidelines for schools after President Trump openly attacked a blueprint from the Centers for Disease Control as “very tough and expensive.

Mr. Trump went on to threaten to withhold funding from schools that don’t fully reopen.

