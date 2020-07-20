Trump says wearing a mask is ‘patriotic’



(NBC) In an apparent about-face, President Trump proudly showed off a photo of him wearing a mask. The president tweeted the photo Monday afternoon.

The caption reads: “We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

President Trump has been resistant to wearing a mask since the coronavirus pandemic began.

He wore one in public for the first time on July 11th at Walter Reed Medical Center.

