Trump plans to pardon Susan B. Anthony



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NBC) – President Donald Trump said he will pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.

The leader of the women’s suffrage moment was arrested for voting back in 1872, which was a violation because the law only allowed men to vote at the time.

But today, the president said he would sign a full and complete pardon to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the enactment of the 19th Amendment, which ensured the right for women to vote.

Anthony was arrested in her hometown of Rochester, New York and convicted in a widely publicized trial where she refused to pay the fine for voting.

In recent years, visitors would visit Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester on Election Day with women placing “I Voted” stickers on her gravestone.

Recently, the president’s re-election campaign has launched a “Women for Trump” bus tour after he recognized the need for political events aimed at women.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul called on President Trump to rescind the planned pardon, saying the famous activist was proud of her arrest because it drew attention to the cause for women’s rights.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.