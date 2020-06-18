Truck driver killed in I-5 crash



PHOENIX, Ore. – A commercial truck driver died in a crash on Interstate 5 near Phoenix Thursday morning.

Oregon State Police said just before 9:40 a.m. on June 18, a semi-truck hauling an Amazon trailer was traveling northbound on I-5 when, for unknown reasons, it went onto the shoulder and hit a guardrail before coming to rest in a small creek north of Exit 24.

The driver reportedly sustained fatal injuries.

The name of the driver will be released once family members have been notified about the death.

According to OSP, somewhere between 50 and 75 gallons of fuel spilled into the creek, which drains into Bear Creek. Emergency crews will work throughout the day recovering the wrecked truck and containing the spill.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, there was still emergency crew activity on the northbound shoulder. For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

