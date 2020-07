MEDFORD, Ore. – On Track Rogue Valley, an addiction treatment center, is getting a new executive director next year.

Sommer Wolcott, the current Deputy Director will replace Dr. Alan Ledford on Jan. 1st.

Dr. Ledford, who is retiring, worked with Wolcott at the organization the past two years.

A spokesperson for OnTrack says Wolcott helped turn the organization around after it faced several lawsuits the past couple years.

