Tourists asked to stay away, after Bend sees increase in COVID-19 cases



BEND, Ore. — The city of Bend is asking people from out of town to not visit, after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The city is discouraging any tourism through Sept. 7. It also extended the state of emergency through phase two of reopening. City Councilor Bill Moseley says this is usually a big time for tourism, but right now, they have to focus on the health and safety of their community.

“We’re well within the capacity of our health care system, but the rate that it was increasing, if it continued to increase at that same rate for a period of time, eventually we would overwhelm out ability to take care of people,” Moseley said.

Moseley says even outdoor activities, like hiking, can get overpopulated and make it hard to social distance. Deschutes County currently has 328 cases with 211 recoveries.

