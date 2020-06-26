Tourism boost from Baseball Tournament despite Phase 2 restrictions



Medford, Ore — Hundreds of young athletes are descending on Medford this weekend for the annual “Midsummer Monster” baseball tournament. This year, the tournament will look a little different.

The tournament, along with the American Legion tournament, also this weekend, is a huge driver of tourism to the area.

Hotels we spoke with say this is the first time they’ve been near capacity since the quarantine began in March.

“This is actually the first weekend that we will most likely sell out. Which again we haven’t had any sell outs since Covid has happened so it’s a positive,” said Stephanie Cordova, general manager

With Phase Two restrictions Medford Parks and Recreation is taking extra precautions.

Keeping the crowds to only family and essential staff and observing social distancing in the dugouts.

Of the 45 teams playing, only 4 are from outside Oregon. With the furthest traveling from Redding.

