Today marks 10 year anniversary of Kryon Horman’s disappearance



PORTLAND, Ore. – Thursday, June 4, 2020, marks ten years since Kyron Horman disappeared.

A vigil is planned in the Portland area Thursday while his parents are not giving up hope that he is still out there.

Kyron was in second grade at Skyline School in northwest Portland.

His disappearance prompted the largest search in Oregon history.

His mother, Desiree Young — who lives in Medford — still gets regular updates from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. She said investigators have made great progress in recent years but worries about the future after the recent retirement of the lead detective, several investigators and prosecutors originally assigned to the case.

Young said, “I never thought we’d be here in ten years. It’s sad, disappointing and frustrating.”

Police have made no arrests in the case, although young believes that Kyron’s then- stepmother Terri Horman knows something, since she was the last to see him. She’s long been a focus of the investigation but has never been arrested or charged.

