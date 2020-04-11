Tips to keep your home coronavirus free



ASHLAND, Ore. — The best way to prevent catching coronavirus is to stay home, but that isn’t always possible.

The moment you step through your front door, experts say it’s a good idea change your shoes to prevent bringing any germs inside the house.

Germs can live on many surfaces and depending on what the surface is, they can be there for hours to days.

It’s a good idea to clean anything you touch often. That could be a cellphone, doorknobs, countertops, and light switches.

Before you use any cleaning product, you want to make sure you read the label to see how long it takes to disinfect something. Some products need to sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Don’t forget about disinfecting other household items like a computer keyboard, remote controls, and handles of a microwave or refrigerator.

Right now, it’s recommended that you avoid going to the grocery store unless necessary. But if you do have to go or even just get your groceries delivered, you want to be sure to wipe down any cans, plastic containers, and cardboard boxes of food.

Remember to wash any produce with water; you should always do this but experts say it’s more important than ever now.

Make sure to throw away used grocery bags or wash your reusable bags. Afterwards, you’ll want to sanitize any surface touched by the groceries or grocery bags.

As always, wash your hands with soap and water.

