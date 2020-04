MEDFORD, Ore. – Timber Products is putting a temporary hold on production at it’s particle board facility in Medford due to an employee testing . It says an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Chris Knowles, Director of Marketing for the company confirmed a Medford employee tested positive.

During the temporary closure the company will clean the building.

The plan Knowles says is for the faculty to open back up on Monday.

