Three Rivers School District will move to 4-day weeks



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A local school district is shifting to a four-day school week for financial reasons.

Three Rivers School District said in a 5-0 vote, the board voted to move to a four-day week for all TRSD schools beginning in September 2020.

The move was made in the best financial interest of the district, according to Superintendent Dave Valenzuela.

Switching to a four-week day model will reportedly allow the school to stabilize schedules and save $25,000 in bus routes each week.

“Three Rivers School District will be working hard over the next few weeks to answer your questions and provide ongoing communication on what this change will mean to you,” Valenzuela said. “We will develop actual schedules at each level so you can see what the day will look like for our students.”

