Three people rescued from the Illinois River



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are releasing information about a water rescue that happened on the Illinois River earlier this week.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on May 26, a mother and her two children who were trapped by the Illinois River in a remote area. One of the children, a 10-year-old boy, was stranded on a rock in the middle of the river. The mother was clinging to an inflatable unicorn and holding onto the other child.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to get everyone out of the water safely. The only person injured was the mother, who hurt her ankle.

JCSO said, “The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage everyone to be safe while in and around the water. Take all precautions necessary to enjoy your activities.”

