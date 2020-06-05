Thousands of dollars raised for missing North Bend H.S. teen

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Thousands of dollars are being raised to honor a missing teen from North Bend High School. The money would go to fund a scholarship in his name.

17-year-old Ian Spalding was a student at the school. The recently created GoFundMe page says Spalding was known for his work ethic, determination and encouraging others.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Spalding was climbing rocks near Norton Gulch when he slipped and fell into the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard, along with over 100 volunteers searched for him, but because of rough waters, the search was called off on Monday afternoon.

Now, people are raising money to cover a celebration of life and burial costs once his body is found. The money will also fund a scholarship in his name. In a little over a day, over $27,000 has been raised.

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ian-spalding-memorial-accident-fund

