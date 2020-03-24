Third case of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County



MEDFORD, Ore. – There are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

Public health officials said the latest case is believed to be community-acquired, meaning the illness is not believed to be from travel-related exposure.

Jackson County Public Health is reportedly working to identify and isolate anyone who had contact with the infected individual.

Identifying details of the person are being kept confidential due to privacy laws.

“With the latest test results in Oregon and across the United States, there is more evidence of active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we have expected to see in Oregon and in Jackson County,” health officials said.

During this ongoing state of emergency, Jackson County gave the following advice:

Do:

Stay home as much as possible; this includes kids

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials (groceries and medical care)

Exercise outside (hiking, biking) only if you can be 6 feet apart from others

Have video and phone chats

Drop food off to neighbors who can’t go out

Don’t:

Gather in groups

Get together with friends (no drinks or dinners)

Have playdates for kids

Make unnecessary trips

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.