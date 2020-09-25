Thielsen Fire 35% contained



UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Nearly 500 people are still working to contain a wildfire burning near Crater Lake.

The Thielsen Fire was first spotted on September 8. The next day, the U.S. Forest Service shut down access to the North Umpqua District where the fire started as a safety precaution. Diamond Lake and surrounding areas were evacuated.

As of September 24, the Thielsen Fire covered 9,971 acres and was 35% contained.

With decreased fire activity and favorable weather in the forecast, fire crews will continue to mop up hot spots within the fire perimeter and reinforce containment lines.

The Forest Service said the fire should be completely contained by the end of the month.

For more information about the Thielsen Fire, visit https://www.facebook.com/ThielsenFire/

