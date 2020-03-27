The Rogue Valley Family YMCA lays-off staff



MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Family YMCA has let go of 90 part-time and seasonal staff members.

The ‘Y’ closed its doors to anything but emergency child care for first responders last week.

That came at the request of it’s national office. With pools and group classes shut down instructors are either getting reduced hours or laid off.

Medford’s ‘Y’ had about 120 part time and seasonal staff is now down to 30.

Management tells us it intends to bring people back when things return to normal.

