Texas Roadhouse avoiding layoffs during covid-19 pandemic



MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Texas Roadhouse is going above and beyond to make sure employees keep working.

The restaurant has changed its hours, opening at 11 am and closing by 8 pm.

By doing so, it’s able to keep 119 employees working and rotating shifts.

“We’re running our early dine option all day and night everyday to keep meals kind of affordable for the town currently, and [hopefully] drive some business in so I can continue to employ,” said managing partner, Matt Dee.

Dee also says anyone 65 or older can get free bread dough to cook at home.

