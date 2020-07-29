Tenants worry about eviction from downtown Medford inn



MEDFORD, Ore. — Tenants at a downtown Medford inn claim they’re being kicked out without notice.

The city says one building on the property has been shut down, but that shouldn’t mean people are being evicted.

America’s Best Value Inn Central Medford is located on Riverside Avenue.

Tenants say new management has fired its staff and multiple tenants claim the new manager is now telling people they must leave their rooms within 72 hours.

“I’m worried because I have two kids, my mom has health issues… there’s like no place to go, you know, we’ve been paying our rent here pretty much, and I call it rent because we’re permanently homeless right now,” said tenant Marie Ward.

Medford police confirms a health inspection was recently conducted, however, MPD says the inn was not shut down.

The city says out of three buildings on the lot, only one was closed because of safety hazards.

The city also says inn management agreed to work on fixing multiple safety issues.

While the inn is required to move tenants out of the closed building, the city doesn’t know what the inn is doing with it’s other buildings.

NBC5 News reached out to management of the inn several times today and have not heard back.

