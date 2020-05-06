Temporary meat shortage is here

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Around the nation more and more meat processing plants are shutting their doors due to coronavirus.

Grocery stores like Costco and Kroger are even starting to limit how much meat shoppers can buy at select locations.

NBC5 spoke with a local butcher shop owner who says this time next week he will be completely out of pork. Cameron Callahan is the co-owner of “The Butcher Shop” in Eagle Point. He says the meat shortage is already here.

“It’s gonna get harder in the next week. So we’ll have a couple weeks. But after that I think things will start tampering off as these plants can get open. And start processing,” says Callahan.

Callahan says while meat shelves may looks low, this is only a temporary issue. As long as everyone buys what they need for a week, there shouldn’t be any long term consequences.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.