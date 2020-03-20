Tax day delayed



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Tax day is being moved to July 15th. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

Americans now have three more months to send in their tax returns.

Secretary Mnuchin said in his tweet, at the president’s direction “all taxpayers will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

Mnuchin also said in a separate tweet, “I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now and get your money.”

