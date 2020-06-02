Table Rock trails reopened



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management has reopened some popular trails in Southern Oregon.

The agency says this decision comes as health and safety restrictions are lifting in Jackson County.

The sites that are now open include the Table Rocks, Cathedral Hills trails, Eight Dollar Mountain Boardwalk and the Dollar Mountain trails.

“We are excited to reopen many of our popular developed recreation sites in the Medford District.” said Elizabeth Burghard, Medford District Manager. “These sites provide easy access for local residents to get outside and enjoy our public lands. We appreciate the public’s patience while these sites were closed.”

The BLM said they’ll continue monitoring facilities to ensure the health and safety of visitors, employees and partners.

Details and updates can be found at https://www.blm.gov/office/medford-district-office

