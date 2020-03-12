Suspicious man reportedly offered young girl candy in Grants Pass



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are searching for a man involved in a suspicious incident with a 9-year-old girl.

Police in Grants Pass say a man approached a girl near Bayou Place, that’s a street on the west side of town.

They say he offered her candy, she refused, and he immediately left.

Police say the older white man appeared to be in his 60s, with white hair and a beard. He was driving a four-door sedan with black hubcaps, which could be a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call police.

