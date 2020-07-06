Suspects sought in White City 4th of July shooting



WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police are trying to track down two men wanted in connection with a shooting in White City that happened on the Fourth of July.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9:37 p.m. this past Saturday, two men were riding a brown quad up and down Avenue A recklessly, driving through a group of about 20 people on 28th Street at a high rate of speed.

When people in the group confronted the riders, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired two shots in the air before they both rode off, investigators said.

Deputies could not find men.

The suspect who fired the shots was described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 29. He had dark, short hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white man with long black hair and a mole on his right cheek. He was wearing a white tee-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call JCSO at 541-774-8333. Refer to case number 20-12774.

