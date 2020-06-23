Suspects in Alabama mass shooting arrested in Oregon



MARION COUNTY, Ore. – Two men accused of killing seven people in Alabama have been arrested in Oregon.

Deputies in Marion County took Frederic Allen Rogers and John Michael Legg into custody during a traffic stop.

They are facing capital murder charges for the killings earlier this month.

Investigators say Rogers and Legg had a dispute with their club, Seven Deadly Sins, resulting in the murders. Three of the victims are believed to have been members of the group. One was a child.

Rogers and Legg have no criminal record.

They are awaiting extradition hearings.

It is not known if they have attorneys.

