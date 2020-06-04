Suspect sought in Applegate Lake road rage assault



APPLEGATE LAKE, Ore. – Police are releasing details about a road rage assault that happened near Applegate Lake.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on May 28, a young man and woman were driving toward the lake. At about 3:00 p.m., they realized they were being followed by someone who they apparently upset. The vehicle reportedly tailgated the pair for about 20 minutes before the victims pulled over. The suspect vehicle pulled behind and a passenger got out. He proceeded to attack the man. As the woman tried to help, she was also attacked. Finally, the man hit the suspect with a wrench, causing him to leave the scene.

According to deputies, they’ve identified the suspect as 22-year-old Mason Thomas Maloney. He’s described as 6’5”, 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The person who drove Maloney was identified as 19-year-old Ashley Renee Lewis. She’s 5’6” tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The vehicle they were driving was a 2006 neon green Scion with Oregon place number 506-CUC. Investigators provided a photo of Maloney, but not one of Lewis.

Maloney is facing potential charges of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He already has two warrants out for his arrest. Lewis is being investigated on charges of reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

Both suspects are being actively sought by police. Anyone with further information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call 541-776-7206. Callers are asked to refer to case number 20-10004.

